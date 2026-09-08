Bayn Al-Haramayn Department carrying out a campaign to wash and clean ablution water sources (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out a campaign to wash and clean the ablution water sources spread across the canopies of the central courtyard, in service to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The campaign included washing and disinfecting the manholes, as well as cleaning and washing the surrounding floors, which contributes to maintaining their cleanliness and providing a healthy and safe environment for visitors.

These works are part of the service plan implemented by the department, which includes the continuous monitoring, cleaning, and sterilization of ablution water sources to ensure the provision of necessary services to visitors, in line with their needs and to enhance the level of services provided to them.



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