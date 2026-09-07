Hospitality services to visitors of shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, through its Men's and Women's Hospitality Division, provides services to visitors visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The division's staff receive guests and visitors in the hospitality halls, prepare designated areas for them, and provide hospitality necessities to meet their needs and create a comfortable atmosphere.

These services are part of the Hospitality Department's efforts to honor the guests and visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and provide them with hospitality throughout their stay at the holy shrine.



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