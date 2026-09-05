Concrete work on floor of Bab Al-Qibla Street at shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Maintenance and Engineering Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted concrete pouring works on the ground of the Bab al-Qibla Street leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The head of the construction works division, Engineer Karrar Al-Mansouri, said: "The construction unit staff of the division carried out the concrete pouring on the ground of Bab Al-Qibla Street for the holy shrine in different phases, in order to ensure the smooth flow of the road for the visitors heading to perform the Ziyarat rituals."

He added that "the work included breaking the old floor and repairing its depressions, then laying it with space and pouring unreinforced concrete over an area estimated at 63 square meters using materials prepared by the Engineering Projects Department at the holy shrine after passing laboratory tests."

The department carries out these tasks in an effort to enhance the quality and efficiency of the services provided in the departments of the holy shrine, its surroundings, and all its sites.



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