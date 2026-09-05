US deliberately targets civilians in Iran - Former Pentagon official

ABNA24 - A former Pentagon official responsible for assessing civilian harm has said that the United States deliberately targets civilians in Iran.

Wes J. Bryant, who previously served as a civilian harm assessment official at the Pentagon and now works as a war crimes analyst, strongly criticized Washington’s treatment of civilians in an interview with Al Jazeera concerning the criminal US attack on a wedding ceremony in southern Iran.

Bryant said the attack was indicative of the ethical and legal standards prevailing at the US Department of Defense and under the Trump administration.

Asked whether the United States deliberately targets civilians in Iran, he answered: “Yes.”

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) added that it does not target civilians, but Bryant rejected the assertion, saying that in its military operations against Iran, the United States “recklessly and carelessly puts civilians at risk and kills them.”

Drawing on his professional experience, the former Pentagon official added: “I can say from experience that every single target location is documented at multiple levels throughout the chain of command.”

Bryant also compared the criminal US attack on a wedding ceremony in Hormozgan, which resulted in the martyrdom of five people, with the US attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab.



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