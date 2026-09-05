Iranian border guard martyred in clash with anti-Iran militants in Kermanshah

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian border guard has been martyred during an armed clash with members of an anti-Iran Kurdish militant group in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah on the frontier with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.

Provincial border commander Brigadier General Kiasat Sepehri said Sergeant First Class Reza Daraei Emarati lost his life as border guards confronted the militants while carrying out a patrol at a border region near the city of Paveh in the early hours of Friday.

According to Sepehri, Iranian border guards bravely and courageously repelled the assault, and prevented the anti-Iran Kurdish militants from infiltration into the country.

The general said the courageous Iranian border guards are decisively and vigilantly monitoring and protecting the border strip between the Islamic Republic of Iran and neighboring countries.

Kurdish terrorist and separatist groups serving Western and Israeli interests have been designated as terrorist organizations by Iran.

For years, these groups have attacked Iranian security forces in Kurdish-majority areas along the western and northwestern parts of Iran.

Back in late February, five Kurdish separatist groups, including the so-called Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), announced a political coalition to challenge the Islamic establishment in Iran and seek secession of Kurdish areas from the rest of the country.

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