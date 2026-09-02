Akhund Khojmali: Martyred leader spent his entire blessed life for unity of Ummah

ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Leader of Negin Shahr said: "Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the martyred leader, spent his entire blessed life for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah."

Akhund "Abu Bakr Khojmali," referring to the intellectual framework of the martyred leader regarding the unity and cohesion of the Islamic Ummah, stated: "His intellectual thought was based on the important principle that all ethnic groups and Islamic denominations follow a single identity, and this identity can bring them all closer together."



According to him, the unity and solidarity of ethnic groups and denominations in our country today have become a symbol of power, security, and the failure of the enemies, which has been displayed on various occasions.



A member of the Planning Council of Sunni Religious Schools, emphasizing the important role of unity and solidarity in Islamic societies, including in the Islamic Republic, said: "The unity of ethnic groups and denominations has become a source of dignity, strength, and convergence for the various segments of our country."



He added: "This unity is security-building and authority-creating. The presence of the people alongside the system and the leadership has disappointed the enemies of any greed towards the country."



Akhund Khojmali considered the people's presence on the scene and social cohesion as the main capital of the country's power and authority, and said: "Today, just as the fighters of Islam, relying on the support of the people and national unity, resist to the last drop of their blood against the American and Zionist enemies on the battlefield."



He continued: "If today the Islamic Republic of Iran is recognized as a powerful country in the world, this great achievement is the result of the unity of the Iranian nation."



According to him, "This unity, which has been formed between Sunnis and Shiites, as well as among various ethnic groups, under the shadow of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic, has spread brotherhood and sincerity in society."



In conclusion, the Friday Prayer Leader of Negin Shahr noted: "Obedience to God and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the key to the endurance and power of Islamic society. Based on religious teachings, unity and solidarity lead society towards dignity, progress, and strength."



/129