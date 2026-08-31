Imam Ali (A.S) Shrine Holds Session on Women in School of Imam al-Sadiq (PBUH)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Department of Women’s Affairs at the Holy Alawi Shrine, within the framework of the program of the fifth International Two Sadiqs Week, held a dialogue-based session titled “Woman in the School of Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him): Awareness, Mission, and the Cultivation of Human Character.”

The session was attended by a group of university professors, researchers, and women active in intellectual and educational fields. During the session, the foundations of the cultivation and elevation of woman in the school of Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him), and her role in the upbringing and cultivation of future generations, were examined.

Intellectual and Educational Themes

In the sessions of the first day, topics such as the spiritual and moral structure of woman in the school of Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him), the foundations of conscious upbringing in his thought, and the role of intellectual awareness in confronting intellectual and cultural challenges and deviations were examined.

Approaches to strengthening the presence and role of women in various spheres of life, grounded in the educational and epistemological approach of the school of Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him), were also discussed.

In the sessions of the second day, the potential for drawing on the school of Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him) within contemporary institutions concerned with women’s affairs was examined. Attention was also given to the role of woman in the transition from acquiring knowledge to applying it in the upbringing and cultivation of future generations.

Among the other topics addressed were the foundations underlying the formation of the character of women capable of discernment, conscious choice, and responsible engagement with intellectual and cultural developments.

Ramlah al-Khuzai, Head of the Department of Women’s Affairs, stated: “Commemorating the memory and name of Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him) offers an opportunity to revisit his scholarly and educational legacy and to draw on its foundations toward increasing awareness and strengthening the role of women.”

She added: “This session was held with the aim of revisiting these foundations and connecting them to the realities of women’s lives in the present age, so as to help strengthen their social presence and enhance their capacity to confront intellectual and cultural challenges on the basis of Islamic values.”

This session was held within the framework of the intellectual and cultural programs of the Department of Women’s Affairs during Two Sadiqs Week — programs held with the aim of strengthening knowledge and understanding drawn from the legacy of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and addressing topics related to women, upbringing, and heritage, seeking thereby to contribute to building the individual and society on the basis of epistemological and value-based principles.