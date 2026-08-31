Mexican lawmaker pays tribute to Iranian people's resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies has paid tribute to the resistance of the Iranian people, calling for global solidarity among resistance nations.

A ceremony marking the launch of the second edition of the book “Fidel in the Mexican imagination” was held at Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, attended by ambassadors and diplomats from Iran, Nicaragua, Venezuela, China, Palestine and Vietnam, as well as cultural figures.

María Magdalena Rosales Cruz, the book’s author and a lawmaker from the ruling Morena party, paid tribute to Iran and nations engaged in struggle, highlighting Fidel Castro’s legacy of defending resistance, independence, national sovereignty and the right of nations to self-determination, while stressing the need to combat poverty, inequality and domination.

The speakers concluded by emphasizing solidarity among nations, the defense of national independence and sovereignty, and preservation of the legacy of liberation movements.

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