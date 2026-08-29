Washing carpets and furnishings at sites of Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abbas and its departments

ABNA24 - The staff of the Department for the Care of the Holy Courtyard at the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out the work of washing carpets and furnishings at the sites of the Holy Shrine and its departments, using the latest washing and cleaning techniques.

The head of the department, Mr. Khalil Hanoun, said: The department’s staff undertakes the tasks of washing carpets and upholstery after the end of the Ziyarat Arbaeen, as part of a periodic program aimed at maintaining their cleanliness and readiness for use.

He added that thousands of pieces are washed daily through a specialized washing plant and under the supervision of specialized technical staff, which contributes to completing the work according to high standards.

These works come within the efforts of the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to serve visitors and maintain general cleanliness by maintaining carpets and furnishings and replacing them periodically.



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