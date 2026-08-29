Zionist regime the biggest obstacle to peace in the region - Turkish Defense Ministry

ABNA24 - Turkey's Ministry of Defense has described the expansionist policies of the Zionist regime in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria as the biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the region.

Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the aggressive stance and expansionist policies of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria continue to constitute the greatest hindrance to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Zeki Aktur, spokesman for the ministry, stated during his press conference in Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, that the region's future cannot be built on the basis of the unilateral use of force.

He added that peace must be founded on a security framework that respects international law, the sovereignty of states, and their territorial integrity.

Aktur called on the international community to take tangible and effective measures against the actions of the Zionist regime that threaten regional and international peace and stability.

He also referred to Turkey's continued international judicial proceedings against the Zionist regime in connection with the genocide allegations in the Gaza Strip.



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