Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers perform Friday prayer at Aqsa despite Israeli restrictions

ABNA24 - Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards despite the Israeli tightened restrictions imposed at the entrances of the Mosque and Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israeli police forces tightened restrictions around the Aqsa Mosque, setting up military checkpoints at its gates and the entrances to the Old City. Worshipers were subjected to searches and identity checks.

Israeli forces also prevented a number of Palestinians from reaching the Mosque as part of ongoing restrictions on freedom of worship and Palestinians’ access to their holy sites.

Despite the restrictions, thousands of worshipers managed to reach the holy site and perform Friday prayers, reaffirming their commitment to praying and maintaining their presence at the Mosque despite Israeli measures restricting Palestinian access.

The tightened restrictions come amid continued incursions by Jewish settlers into the Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli police and heightened measures restricting the presence of Palestinian worshipers in its courtyards, particularly on Fridays and religious occasions.



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