Palestinian Civil Defense crews recover bodies of 233 from rubble of destroyed Gaza buildings

ABNA24 - Palestinian civil defense teams in the Gaza Strip have recovered the bodies and remains of 233 Palestinians from beneath the rubble of more than a dozen homes destroyed by Israeli occupation forces while residents were inside, whereas 174 bodies remain missing under the debris.

Mohammed Abu Dan, executive supervisor of the Civil Defense file for recovering victims from beneath the rubble, said the remains of 73 children and 106 women were among the recovered bodies, emphasizing the findings reflect the scale of the human toll caused by the destruction of homes with residents inside.

He said specialized teams will continue working as part of a project to recover the bodies of Palestinians buried beneath destroyed buildings across the Gaza Strip.

Authorities believe that there are approximately 407 bodies buried beneath the homes that were specifically targeted.

The recovery operations are underway as many victims continue to be trapped under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed during Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, which commenced on October 7, 2023.

Civil Defense teams face significant challenges due to a lack of equipment and resources essential for locating and recovering bodies.

The operations are part of the second phase of a project initiated by the Civil Defense on July 19, which focuses on recovering the bodies of Palestinians who are missing beneath the rubble.

The initial phase of the project commenced in November 2025, requiring 500 hours of labor.

Teams successfully retrieved 333 bodies and remains from a total of 559 individuals reported missing beneath 54 homes and structures, while constrained resources hindered access to the remains of approximately 226 individuals still thought to be trapped under the debris.

In October 2025, the Government Media Office of Gaza reported that approximately 9,500 Palestinians were missing since the onset of the war, which includes individuals whose bodies are still trapped under collapsed structures and others whose whereabouts are yet to be determined.

The Israeli genocide in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 73,000 Palestinians and injuries to more than 174,000 individuals, predominantly women and children.

Additionally, the onslaught has led to extensive devastation throughout the coastal region, affecting approximately 90% of its infrastructure.



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