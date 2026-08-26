Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Birth Anniv. of Prophet Mohammad and Islamic Unity Week

News ID: 1857262

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech on Friday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. Beirut time, during a commemorative festivity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH], his grandson Imam Jaafar Al-Sadiq [AS] and the Islamic Unity Week.