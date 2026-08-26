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Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Birth Anniv. of Prophet Mohammad and Islamic Unity Week

26 August 2026 - 09:33
News ID: 1857262
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Birth Anniv. of Prophet Mohammad and Islamic Unity Week

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech on Friday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. Beirut time, during a commemorative festivity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH], his grandson Imam Jaafar Al-Sadiq [AS] and the Islamic Unity Week.

ABNA24 - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech on Friday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. Beirut time, during a commemorative festivity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH], his grandson Imam Jaafar Al-Sadiq [AS] and the Islamic Unity Week.

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