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Guterres Warns Strait of Hormuz Traffic Has ‘Nearly Ground to a Halt,’ Raising Global Food and Energy Costs

25 August 2026 - 07:53
News ID: 1856725
Guterres Warns Strait of Hormuz Traffic Has ‘Nearly Ground to a Halt,’ Raising Global Food and Energy Costs

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Monday that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly ground to a halt.

ABNA24 - UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Monday that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly ground to a halt.

Speaking to journalists, Guterres attacks on shipping are squeezing the global food system, resulting in higher prices, deepening hunger and weaker harvests.

He called for full respect for international law and protection for civilian shipping

The UN chief’s comments came as he warned that traffic through one of the world’s most important shipping routes had nearly ground to a halt as conflict drives up global energy and food costs.

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