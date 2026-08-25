Guterres Warns Strait of Hormuz Traffic Has ‘Nearly Ground to a Halt,’ Raising Global Food and Energy Costs

ABNA24 - UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Monday that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly ground to a halt.

Speaking to journalists, Guterres attacks on shipping are squeezing the global food system, resulting in higher prices, deepening hunger and weaker harvests.

He called for full respect for international law and protection for civilian shipping

The UN chief’s comments came as he warned that traffic through one of the world’s most important shipping routes had nearly ground to a halt as conflict drives up global energy and food costs.



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