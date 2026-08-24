24 hours of extremist settler violence and terror in West Bank

ABNA24 - Jewish settler groups escalated their violations and crimes in the West Bank over the past 24 hours, reportedly carrying out more than 24 attacks in different areas, under protection from Israeli forces.

According to local sources, a horde of extremist settlers set fire to a tent and livestock feed belonging to Palestinian citizens in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah.

Settlers also wreaked havoc on dozens of olive trees and grapevines in the village of al‑Maniya, southeast of Bethlehem.

In the village of Osarin, south of Nablus, settlers set fire to a facility and a vehicle, and spray-painted hostile graffiti on walls.

In eastern Qalqilya, settlers stormed the outskirts of Far‘ata town, while others pillaged Palestinian property in the Hait al‑Miramiya area near Khirbet Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah.

In al-Khalil, settlers raided the vicinity of citizens’ homes in Khirbet Ghuwein, south of al‑Samoa. They also set fire to workers’ vehicles after chasing them in the Wadi al‑Simta area of Yatta.

In Jenin, settlers placed Israeli flags along the road connecting Jenin and Nablus and around the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, while also attacking citizens in Arraba itself.

Settlers also held a wedding celebration on stolen swaths of Palestinian-owned land in the al‑Khunaideq area of Beit Anan town, northwest of Jerusalem.

A group of settlers also rampaged around Palestinian homes in the Abu Najim and Khalayel al‑Louz areas south of Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, settlers carried out provocative tours on the outskirts of Burin village, south of Nablus, and in the Einun area east of Tubas. They also assaulted municipal council member Ibrahim Khattateba in the Tana al‑Fuqa area east of Beit Furik town, east of Nablus.

Meanwhile, settlers expanded the outpost established on the lands of al‑Mazra‘ah al‑Sharqiya town opposite Sinjil town, north of Ramallah.

Other settlers set up new mobile homes at the eastern entrance of Qusra town, southeast of Nablus, and established a new outpost on the lands of Turmus Ayya town, north of Ramallah.

In separate incidents, settlers blocked the Wadi Qana road between Salfit and Qalqilya after acts of rampage. They also stormed the Beit Furik plain east of Nablus and the Sheikh Ammar area southeast of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah.

Under military, settlers attempted to steal villagers’ sheep in Khirbet al‑Kharaba, east of al‑Samoa in southern al-Khalil.

They brutalized residents after storming the Ka‘abneh Bedouin community east of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, and prevented shepherds from reaching pastures in Khirbet al‑Hadidiya in the northern Jordan Valley.



/129