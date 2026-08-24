A campaign to clean surroundings of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out a campaign to clean the surroundings of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The campaign included washing the roads and sidewalks surrounding the holy courtyard, removing dust, and cleaning the nearby entrances and passages.

The department's staff executed the tasks according to a comprehensive field program using specialized machinery and equipment, which contributes to their smooth and precise completion.

This campaign is part of the periodic activities carried out by the department to maintain the cleanliness of the area surrounding the holy courtyard and to present it in an appropriate manner.



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