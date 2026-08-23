Yemeni foreign ministry warns of escalating Israeli threats to Al-Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - Sanaa’s Foreign Ministry renewed on Saturday its call for the Muslim world to uphold its responsibility toward the Palestinian cause, coinciding with the 57th anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning of escalating Israeli attacks on the holy site and the risks they could pose in the coming period.

In a statement marking the anniversary, the ministry said Al-Aqsa continues to face excavations, raids and intermittent closures at an increasing pace, warning that the situation could lead to serious dangers in the near future.

The statement said daily Israeli occupation’s violations against Palestinians go far beyond what is reported by the media, affecting various aspects of their lives, while only the most prominent incidents receive coverage. It cited the recent killing of Fathi Khazem in front of his family despite the ceasefire agreement.

It also noted that numerous UN resolutions concerning the Palestinian cause have been adopted over the past decades, but said Israeli occupation has disregarded them amid the shameful silence of the international community.

The statement concluded by stressing that the Muslim world, numbering around two billion people, remains responsible for defending the Palestinian cause and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s first qiblat, amid a state of failure and complicity over the central cause of the Muslim world.



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