Gaza death toll climbs to 73,419 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,419 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,364 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received two civilian bodies and four wounded people over the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,252 others have been injured.



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