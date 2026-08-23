Palestinian Factions Back Broad National Alliance Ahead of Legislative Elections

ABNA24 - Palestinian resistance factions have announced their full support for efforts to form a broad national alliance to contest the upcoming legislative elections, saying the initiative could strengthen political partnership, preserve national unity, and create conditions for a process that reflects the Palestinian people's choices.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the factions said they were following efforts to establish the alliance, emphasizing the importance of bringing together Palestinian political forces and components within a framework of national responsibility and mutual respect.

The factions said their position was guided by the need to “safeguard the unity of the national ranks, enhance political partnership, and create a suitable climate for conducting the electoral process in a manner that expresses the popular will and preserves Palestinian national constants and rights.”

The factions said they support efforts to achieve the broadest possible national consensus and to ensure the participation of different political forces and components in the electoral process.

They also announced “our full support for this alliance and our backing for its formation and participation in the legislative electoral process,” adding that they would stand alongside its orientations and decisions.

According to the statement, the objective is to unite Palestinian ranks and efforts and strengthen national partnership at a sensitive stage in the history of the Palestinian cause and people.

The factions further said the next phase should be founded on national consensus, respect for popular choices, and reliance on institutions and the law.

They said such an approach should strengthen the Palestinian people's steadfastness, preserve their national rights and constants, and protect the unity of the Palestinian internal arena.

The factions called on Palestinians to take part actively and responsibly in the electoral process and exercise their right to choose their representatives.

They said participation should open the way towards a new phase of national partnership and integration.

The statement also presented the elections as an opportunity to reorganize Palestinian political and institutional life around partnership and consensus.

The factions separately reaffirmed the central position of liberation of the holy occupied city of al-Quds in Palestinian national and political affairs.

“Al-Quds will remain at the forefront of national constants,” the statement said, adding that continued attempts by the Israeli occupation to impose a new reality there, Judaize the city, alter its landmarks, and erase its Palestinian and Islamic identity would not change its position in the consciousness of the Palestinian people or their national project.

On November 28, Palestinians are expected to participate in their first legislative elections since 2006 in the occupied al-Quds, the occupied West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.



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