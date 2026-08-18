Malaysian PM lauds Iran's resilience in face of US aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has praised Iran’s resilience and determination in the face of US military attacks, saying Malaysia was among the countries that openly condemned the strikes against Iran.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Anwar said Malaysia was one of the few countries to explicitly condemn the military attacks on Iran.

“Iran’s resilience and determination in standing its ground are commendable,” he said.

The Malaysian prime minister also stressed the importance of regional engagement, saying Kuala Lumpur prefers to maintain dialogue with its neighbors. He added that Iran should likewise engage with neighboring countries and take their concerns into consideration.

Anwar also pointed to a resolution passed by Malaysia’s parliament condemning the military aggression against Iran, saying Malaysia had gone further than many other countries in taking a clear position on the issue.

He also criticized what he described as “Western hypocrisy,” saying he had raised the issue even in the presence of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

..................

End/ 257