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Video: News photo clip around the world (August 08 to 14)

16 August 2026 - 12:30
News ID: 1853044
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (August 08 to 14)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (August 08 to 14).

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