Video: Imam Sajjad's narration of unique worship of Imam Hassan Mujtaba

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Sajjad (a.s.), in describing the worshipful life of his great uncle, Imam Hassan Mujtaba (a.s.), introduces him as the most worshipful and the best of the people of his time. According to Imam Sajjad (a.s.), Imam Hassan Mujtaba (a.s.) used to walk the Hajj route barefoot and whenever he remembered death, the grave, the resurrection, the path and the divine court, tears would flow from his blessed eyes. Also, when he performed the prayer and heard the name of Hell, his entire being would tremble with the intensity of the fear of God.