Extremist settlers storm Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: Large groups of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Monday morning and again in the afternoon, while Israeli authorities imposed tight restrictions on Muslim worshipers entering the holy site.

Palestinian media sources reported that dozens of settlers entered the Mosque through the Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards under heavy police protection.

During their tours inside the Islamic holy site, settlers listened to lectures from rabbis about the so-called temple mount, and some provocatively performed Talmudic prayers and songs in the eastern section of the Mosque.

At the same time, Israeli occupation police enforced strict movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Mosque’s gates, preventing many from accessing the site.

The Aqsa Mosque continues to face daily violations by Jewish settlers and Israeli police forces in both the morning and afternoon, except on Fridays and Saturdays.

