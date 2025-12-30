Saudi attack injures three civilians in Yemen’s Saada province

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Yemeni citizens were injured on Monday in a Saudi attack targeting border areas of Saada province, located in northern Yemen.

Local sources reported that the assault struck the areas of Al Sheikh and Al Thabet in the districts of Monabah and Qataber.

Border regions of Saada province have long been subjected to ongoing Saudi military attacks, which have resulted in thousands of civilian deaths and injuries, along with widespread destruction of property.

/129