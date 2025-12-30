  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Saudi attack injures three civilians in Yemen’s Saada province

30 December 2025 - 08:12
News ID: 1767720
Source: Yemen Press
Saudi attack injures three civilians in Yemen’s Saada province

Three Yemeni civilians were injured in a Saudi attack on Saada province’s border areas. Local sources confirmed strikes on Al Sheikh and Al Thabet in Monabah and Qataber districts.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Yemeni citizens were injured on Monday in a Saudi attack targeting border areas of Saada province, located in northern Yemen.

Local sources reported that the assault struck the areas of Al Sheikh and Al Thabet in the districts of Monabah and Qataber.

Border regions of Saada province have long been subjected to ongoing Saudi military attacks, which have resulted in thousands of civilian deaths and injuries, along with widespread destruction of property.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha