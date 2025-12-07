Unprecedented anti-corruption drive in Sanaa, 725 suspects referred to Public Prosecution

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni capital, Sanaa, is witnessing unprecedented momentum in the fight against financial and administrative corruption, with continuous efforts across multiple fronts to enhance integrity within state institutions, particularly in economic and financial ministries.

This drive includes the referral of 725 defendants to the Public Prosecution to face charges before the Public Funds and Anti-Corruption Court.

In this context, the Sanaa government, represented by the Supreme National Authority for Combating Corruption (SNACC), launched a series of decisive measures in early November aimed at draining the sources of corruption and promoting transparency. These steps included establishing unprecedented rules to protect whistleblowers concerning abuses in state institutions, especially those related to the financial and economic sectors.

Whistleblower Protection Enters into Force

The emergency meeting of the SNACC’s Council, held on November 2, discussed 13 requests for protection submitted by citizens who uncovered corruption cases. The Council issued binding legal decisions to guarantee their security and rights—a step observers consider a significant shift in the environment of reporting and transparency within state institutions.

725 Defendants in 9 Corruption Cases Referred to Judiciary

In a move described as the “largest since the Authority’s establishment,” the Council approved on the following day the referral of 725 defendants in 9 corruption cases to the Attorney General’s Office. They will be transferred to the specialized prosecution to complete procedures and file criminal lawsuits against them before the Public Funds Court.

The SNACC’s Council clarified that the total financial damage in these cases reached 4 billion, 880 million, and 388 thousand Yemeni Riyals (4,880,388,000 YR). Furthermore, the cases involved the seizure and facilitation of the seizure of land plots belonging to an important and strategic state facility. The total seized area amounted to 7,001,441 square meters (equivalent to 157,548 Labnah). The Authority has since recovered 2,030,000 square meters (equivalent to 45,679 Labnah).

According to the Council, the acts of corruption in these cases included abuse of influence, seizure and facilitation of seizure of public funds, harming state interests, material and moral damage, and endangering citizens’ lives.

Ministry of Economy and Industry: Open Partnership to Combat Corruption

In a related context, financial and economic entities have witnessed a series of field visits by the SNACC’s awareness team aimed at activating the toll-free hotline for reporting corruption and illicit gain cases.

The Ministry of Finance, through its Undersecretary for Organization and Government Accounts, Mohammed Amer, affirmed its commitment to prominently display the toll-free line in every institution under its umbrella, circulating information panels to encourage employees and citizens to report.

This step garnered praise from the Authority leadership, who considered the ministry’s action a “practical launch for implementing the National Integrity Strategy.”

The Tax and Customs Authorities also joined the movement, with Acting Chairman Dr. Ibrahim Mahdi emphasizing that cooperation with the SNACC is a “fundamental pillar in regulating the financial and customs system.”

For its part, the Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Investment, headed by Acting Minister Sam Al-Bashiri, discussed with the Authority’s team ways to enhance partnership in the transparency project within service institutions and activate the hotline within the ministry and its agencies.

The authority praised the ministry’s steps, which have begun implementing training courses to qualify its staff on anti-corruption methods and prevention.

Based on the above, the Sanaa government is moving with clear economic and legal weight, highlighted by referring the largest batch of corruption defendants to the judiciary, recovering vast state-owned lands, and formalizing unprecedented procedures to protect whistleblowers. This occurs amid widespread engagement within the ministries of finance and economy, and taxes and customs authorities.

Observers see these steps reflect a strict orientation toward creating a more integral economic environment and entrenching the principle of accountability without exception.



/129