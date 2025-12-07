Sunni Scholar: Unity of Islamic Ummah Guarantee of Honor, Invincibility Against Enemies of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Mukhtar Faraji, Imam of the Grand Mosque of Sanandaj, emphasized that the IRGC represents the strength and steadfastness of the Islamic Ummah and serves as a defender of the oppressed worldwide. He noted that the recent decision by the Australian government has provoked widespread condemnation and protest across the Islamic community.

Faraji, a Sunni scholar and Imam of Sanandaj, expressed regret over this decision, saying: “Praise be to God, Muslims today stand with dignity and strength under the banner of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which acts as the standard-bearer of the Islamic Ummah. This system rests on two pillars: first, the Supreme Leader, who with wisdom and courage protects the system from deviation or extremism; and second, the powerful IRGC, which symbolizes the resilience and stability of the nation.”

He added: “The IRGC is a thorn in the eyes of the enemies of Islam, faith, and the Qur’an. They know that with such a sincere and God-centered force, their malicious goals will never succeed. That is why, through an irrational decision, they have placed this sacred institution on the list of terrorist organizations.”

Highlighting the IRGC’s role, Faraji said: “Its strength is rooted in faith and divine will, advancing in defense of the oppressed worldwide. Enlightened nations recognize the IRGC as a symbol of resistance against tyranny and colonialism, and they reject the baseless rhetoric of the enemies.”

In conclusion, Faraji stressed: “If the Islamic Ummah unites its power and capabilities, the criminal enemies of the world, including the Zionist regime, will no longer be able to violate the rights of Muslim nations. God willing, may the Almighty grant Muslims the insight and unity needed to address the issues of the Ummah with wisdom.”

