Heads of departments of Al-Abbas Shrine conduct a tour of main beams at entrances of old city (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: A number of department heads from the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted a field tour of the main access roads leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with the aim of inspecting and rehabilitating them.

The tour was conducted by the Head of the Security Department, Mr. Hussein Al-Shahrastani, the Head of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department, Mr. Hussam Hussein, the Head of the Industries and Artistic Crafts Department, Engineer Mustafa Muhammad Al-Amidi, and the Head of the Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department, Engineer Qasim Hadi Nouri, along with several assistants to the department heads.

Mr. Hussein al-Shahrastani said: "The tour included reviewing the entrances to the old city leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and resulted in selecting the architectural designs for security and service points, with a focus on the humanitarian aspect by providing dedicated paths for the passage of elderly visitors and those with special needs, and facilitating their entry smoothly to perform the Ziyarat rituals."

He added that "the tour aimed to review the security and service points, rehabilitate them by unifying their institutional identity, linking them with the identity of the holy shrine, and determining the locations of the X-ray machines designated for inspecting bags and luggage."



