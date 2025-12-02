Hezbollah commander rejects disarmament amid Israeli violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hezbollah commander has declared that the resistance movement will never disarm, rejecting proposals as Israeli attacks continue in violation of the ceasefire.

Hussein al-Nimr, a prominent Hezbollah figure in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, stated that the group does not seek war but will demonstrate its strength and capabilities if aggression is directed against Lebanon.

Outlining the pressures faced by Hezbollah, Nimr said the enemy threatens simultaneous land, sea, and air strikes, while also resorting to assassination plots, persecution, and surveillance.

“Sometimes they impose political and financial pressures, and at other times they deliver hostile messages indirectly through international envoys,” Nimr explained.

He stressed that the central demands presented to Hezbollah revolve around three points: disarmament of the resistance, withdrawal from military positions with full political integration, and abandoning confrontation with the Zionist regime.

Nimr described these conditions as “absolute surrender with hands raised,” underscoring that such proposals are “completely and unequivocally rejected.”

