Second AI Quranic Art Gallery Opens in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The second gallery of Quranic artworks created with AI has opened in Tehran, showcasing 100 selected pieces from teenagers and young people.

The exhibition is being held at the Bagh-e-Honar (Garden of Art) complex and organized by the AI-Art Club.

The event highlights once again the link between religious art, the creativity of the younger generation, and modern technologies.

Following the success and wide reception of the first edition, this second gallery now presents 100 selected works from teenagers and youth.

The displayed pieces reflect the growing maturity of a new trend in digitally illustrating Quranic verses.

This collection is the outcome of months of training, experimentation, and creativity by students of the AI-Art Club’s specialized courses, aiming to narrate the radiant concepts of the Quran through a new artistic and technological language.

Visitors experience a diverse range of styles, techniques, and visual expressions—from imaginative interpretations to carefully researched narratives—all produced with AI tools under expert guidance.

The second gallery of AI-produced Quranic works welcomes enthusiasts, artists, researchers, and technology activists from Saturday to Tuesday, between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

