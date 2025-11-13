WFP Urges More Aid for Gaza Amid Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to scale up humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip and maintain the stability of the ceasefire agreement.

In two separate posts on the social media platform “X,” the UN agency reported that nearly 200,000 people in Gaza received emergency digital cash assistance during October.

The WFP stated that this financial support allowed families to buy food and essential items from local markets, adding that the number reached 100% of the agency’s monthly target for that period.

The organization also noted that one million people in Gaza received food aid from the WFP, but emphasized that “recovery remains a long journey.”

“Even a month after the ceasefire,” the WFP said, “families in Gaza continue to struggle to rebuild their lives.”

The ceasefire in Gaza was implemented on October 10 after two years of relentless Israeli aggression. However, Israeli forces continue to violate the truce daily and obstruct the entry of most humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

