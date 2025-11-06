Palestinian martyred by Israeli gunfire east of Al-Bureij, Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian civilian was killed on Thursday after being shot by Israeli occupation forces east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The incident came as Israeli forces continued their shelling and demolition of buildings in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces opened fire on the man while he was collecting firewood, resulting in his death.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery bombarded areas east of Khan Younis, alongside airstrikes targeting the same region.

Israeli forces also demolished several homes east of Gaza City.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, Israeli forces have committed daily violations, resulting in the killing of 241 Palestinians and injuries to 609 others.

The overall death toll from Israel’s aggression since October 7, 2023, has now reached 68,875 martyrs and 170,679 injured, the vast majority of whom are civilians.



