Palestinian Prisoners Face Medical Neglect in Israeli Jails

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission reported on Wednesday that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are facing worsening humanitarian and health conditions, citing deliberate medical neglect and systematic abuse by prison authorities.

In a press release following a lawyer’s visit to the Negev desert prison, the commission stated that prisoners are suffering from widespread skin diseases due to a lack of hygiene and cleaning supplies. It accused prison officials of intentionally denying detainees basic health necessities.

The statement added that the food provided to prisoners is both insufficient in quantity and poor in quality, exacerbating their daily suffering and weakening their physical health.

The commission also warned that inmates are enduring freezing temperatures without access to winter clothing or warm blankets. Many are forced to stay awake through long, cold nights, suffering from both the cold and neglect.

Additionally, the report highlighted that Israeli repression units continue to raid prisoners’ cells, assault them violently, and confiscate their personal belongings as part of a broader policy of intimidation and collective punishment. Despite serious medical conditions among some detainees, the prison administration refuses to provide proper treatment.

The commission warned that the humanitarian situation in Negev prison is deteriorating rapidly and urged international and human rights organizations to intervene immediately to stop these violations.

It held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the physical and psychological well-being of the prisoners.

/129