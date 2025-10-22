Motorcycle Rally for Yemen's brave commander 'Martyr al-Ghumari' in Al-Mahwit City

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Mobilization in Al-Mahwit city organized a motorcycle rally for the graduates of the mobilization courses named after Martyr Mujahid Major General Mohammed al-Ghumari.

The rally, attended by Amer Al-Aqhoumi, Deputy Head of Public Mobilization in the governorate, Ibrahim Al-Nasser, Director of Al-Mahwit District, and Malik Al-Shahadhi, Head of the Educational Sector, toured the city streets. Participants chanted slogans emphasizing steadfastness and resilience in the face of aggression, reaffirming their commitment to uphold the path of the martyrs in defending the homeland and the causes of the Ummah.

They stressed that the martyrs’ blood continues to serve as a guiding light for the free peoples of the Ummah on the path to victory. They highlighted that organizing this rally is part of ongoing efforts to boost mobilization awareness and honor the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for Allah and the nation.

Participants also affirmed that the Jihadi leader, Martyr Mohammed al-Ghumari, stands as a symbol of resilience and sacrifice, having fallen in the fields of honor and dignity defending the Palestinian cause and supporting the brothers in Gaza.



