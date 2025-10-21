Gaza Death toll climbs to 68,216 martyrs

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 68,216 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 170,361 people.

In its daily report, the ministry said that 57 Palestinians were martyred and 158 others injured over the past 24 hours.

Among the dead, 12 were recovered by rescue and medical teams from previously bombed sites, while the rest were killed in new airstrikes.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 80 Palestinians have been killed, 303 others injured, and the bodies of 426 martyrs have been recovered.



