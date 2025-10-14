Zionist criminal regime convert turn houses near Al-Khalil into military barracks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces raided the towns of Idhna and al-Koum, west of Al-Khalil (Hebron), on Tuesday and turned two houses into military barracks.

Palestinian sources reported that the occupation stormed the town of Idhna, raided the home of Mahdi Mohammad Tamizi, and forced its residents to leave before converting it into a military barrack. They also fired tear gas canisters at the entrance to the town, and school was postponed.

They also raided the town of al-Koum, converted the home of Younis Haroub into a military barrack, and obstructed the movement of residents and school students.



