Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 67,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Sunday morning that hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 65 civilians and treated 153 individuals with various injuries following Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025, a total of 13,549 people have been killed and 57,542 others injured.

The latest fatalities have raised the overall death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 67,139 martyrs, including 2,605 individuals seeking humanitarian aid.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 169,583, including 19,124 aid seekers.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of additional martyrs who remain missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.



