Gaza Famine Death Toll Rises to 460, Including 154 Children

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Sunday that one more person has died in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition. This brings the total number of deaths from malnutrition-related causes to 460 since the beginning of the aggression, including 154 children.

In its press release, the ministry stated that 182 of these deaths occurred after the declaration of the famine’s advanced phase under the IPC classification, including 39 children, as health and humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate across the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is experiencing an unparalleled humanitarian disaster. Israel’s two-year-long military campaign has caused the near-total collapse of the healthcare system and deprived residents of essential services such as food, clean water, and medical care, leaving malnourished patients without the means to survive.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) previously confirmed that vast areas in northern Gaza have entered a state of “full-blown famine,” the highest level of food insecurity.

Approximately 2 million Palestinians in Gaza are enduring catastrophic conditions due to a dual blockade and the obstruction of humanitarian aid. This has led to widespread malnutrition and related diseases, while hospitals remain unable to provide proper treatment due to extreme shortages of medicine and supplies.

International organizations continue to sound the alarm over the rising death toll, especially among children, warning that unless immediate and secure humanitarian access is granted, the situation will worsen further.