45,000 Worshipers Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Despite Israeli Restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Aqsa Mosque, defying severe Israeli restrictions imposed at the entrances to the Old City and the gates of the Mosque.

According to the Islamic Waqf Department in occupied Jerusalem, approximately 45,000 worshipers attended the Friday prayer at the sacred site and offered prayers for the souls of martyrs in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israeli forces enforced strict access controls, stopping worshipers at the gates of the Old City and obstructing their entry into the Mosque.

The Mosque and its surrounding areas experienced heavy congestion, particularly at the Asbat, Sahira, and Amud gates, where worshipers were blocked. Young men were stopped at Hitta Gate, had their IDs checked, and some were denied entry.

In his inaugural sermon at the Aqsa Mosque, Urwa Ikrema Sabri stated, “Among the trusts we are commanded to preserve are our holy sites and mosques, including the blessed Aqsa Mosque, which is a trust handed down from the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.”

He continued, “We are duty-bound to protect it, ensure its continued presence, and maintain our journeys to it for prayer, worship, and the revival of religious education. We must uphold and honor the sacred rituals within its walls.”

