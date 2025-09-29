47 US Lawmakers Back Petition Urging Palestinian Sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Congressman Ro Khanna has spearheaded a petition urging the Trump administration to officially recognize Palestinian statehood.

Khanna, a Democratic representative from California, called on US Secretary of State Marco Rubia to formally acknowledge Palestine as an independent state.

The petition, led by Khanna and signed by 47 lawmakers, was submitted to the US President on September 26.

In a post on X, Khanna shared an update on the initiative, stating: “47 House Democrats supported my letter to recognize a Palestinian state. 30 signed a letter explicitly opposing it.”

“The tide is turning, but we have work to do,” added Khanna, who is of Indian descent.

The petition, first reported by The Guardian, calls on Rubia to follow the lead of European nations and recognize Palestine as a sovereign and independent state.

Currently, the vast majority of the more than 190 UN member states officially recognize Palestinian statehood.

