President Lahoud: Your Wish Has Been Fulfilled, Sayyed, and Your Goals Will Be Achieved

By Fatima Salami

Lebanon – In recent years, hardly a single “session” with former President Émile Lahoud has passed without mention of the Martyr of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. In numerous press interviews, he often recalled Sayyed Nasrallah, speaking with passion about the historic moments they had shared. His memories stretch back decades, and Lahoud is widely known as one of the few leaders who never compromised on sovereignty and national dignity—qualities for which Sayyed Nasrallah bestowed upon him the highest honor in his eyes: the title of “the Resistance President”.

The relationship between the leader of the resistance and the resistance president was anything but ordinary. It was forged by Lebanon’s extraordinary circumstances and strengthened by the leadership spirit of both men. It was a bond of trust and brotherhood—as Sayyed Nasrallah himself once described Lahoud, calling him a “dear brother”.

From their very first meeting, the two men agreed on fundamental principles—chief among them, the conviction that Lebanon’s strength lies in its own power. They were bound by love for their country and remained united in purpose for decades. The martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was deeply painful for former President Émile Lahoud, who mourned him as an exceptional figure.

On the first anniversary of the martyrdom of his companion in Lebanon’s defining moments, former President General Émile Lahoud delivered a message through Al-Ahed News, stating:

“On the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of my dear brother Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, I address this message to every free human being in the world, especially in Lebanon, and particularly to the youth of the resistance—for they have always been, and will always remain, people of honor and of a just cause”.

He continued: “This anniversary is not an occasion for grief or sorrow, but one that calls for pride and dignity. It is a reminder to the entire world that the man of the cause never hesitated to embrace martyrdom—preceded even by his own son in defense of that cause—and he would never abandon his comrades, who remain fully prepared to confront ‘Israeli’ arrogance and its schemes”.

President Lahoud reflected on the years gone by and his encounters with Sayyed Nasrallah:

“From the very first day of our meeting with the Resistance—and especially with you, Sayyed—we met only rarely, for there was no need, since we were in complete agreement on the principles, foremost among them that Lebanon’s strength lies in its own strength. You often repeated that you wished to leave this world only as a martyr, and today that wish has been fulfilled. The goals you pursued throughout your life will also be achieved, beginning with the return of Palestinian refugees from across the world—especially from Lebanon—to their homeland, instead of attempts to annihilate and displace an entire people. Proof of this lies in the overwhelming majority of states that voted in favor of the so-called 'two-state' solution. Much more will be realized thanks to your sacrifices and those of your heroic comrades. And we will remain by their side—until the day we meet you again”.

President Lahoud emphasized the foresight that Sayyed Nasrallah embodied. He explained that current events confirm what the martyred leader had long foreseen. “Time and patience are in favor of the cause,” Lahoud recalled, stressing that today’s global solidarity with Gaza against genocide is living proof that sacrifices were not in vain. “The battle is not only about weapons, but about determination as well,” he said.

In his message, President Lahoud also recalled the “Pager Massacre.” He noted that the anniversary of this treacherous operation, known as the “Pager Operation,” had been observed recently. “It was an attempt to assassinate more than ten thousand people,” he said, “who may have lost their sight but never lost their insight and strategic vision in support of the Resistance”.