Gaza Hospitals Face Shutdown Amid Fuel Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s health ministry has issued a grave warning that hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip are “entering an extremely dangerous phase” due to severe fuel shortages.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry cautioned that within days, vital hospital departments may cease operations, worsening the health crisis and placing the lives of patients and the wounded at risk of certain death.

The ministry added that technical and engineering procedures used to schedule operating hours have become ineffective due to the complete halt in fuel supplies.

It appealed to all relevant parties to urgently intervene in order to prevent a disaster with unpredictable consequences.

/129