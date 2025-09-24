  1. Home
Gaza Hospitals Face Shutdown Amid Fuel Crisis

24 September 2025 - 13:55
News ID: 1730776
Source: Palestine Info
Gaza’s health ministry has warned that hospitals are on the brink of collapse due to fuel shortages. Vital departments may shut down within days, endangering patients and the wounded. The ministry urged immediate intervention to prevent a catastrophic health disaster, as technical systems have failed without fuel.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s health ministry has issued a grave warning that hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip are “entering an extremely dangerous phase” due to severe fuel shortages.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry cautioned that within days, vital hospital departments may cease operations, worsening the health crisis and placing the lives of patients and the wounded at risk of certain death.

The ministry added that technical and engineering procedures used to schedule operating hours have become ineffective due to the complete halt in fuel supplies.

It appealed to all relevant parties to urgently intervene in order to prevent a disaster with unpredictable consequences.

