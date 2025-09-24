Israeli Strikes Kill Civilians Across Gaza, Including Children

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly campaign last night and into Tuesday, launching intensive strikes and targeting civilians in various areas of the Gaza Strip, with a particular focus on Gaza City.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces detonated and bombed additional homes and tents across the Gaza Strip, displacing more families and worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis as famine deepens among the population.

Israeli attacks persisted throughout the region, including an airstrike on a house in Gaza City’s ash-Shati refugee camp that killed at least five people, among them three children, and injured others.

Another aerial assault on a building in Gaza City’s Omar al-Mukhtar street resulted in the deaths of at least two people and injuries to several others.

Medical sources confirmed that 19 civilians were martyred across the Gaza Strip in overnight and dawn attacks, with 15 of those killed in Gaza City alone.

The Israeli army also carried out strikes in other parts of the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring more civilians, including women and children.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were martyred or wounded in Israeli attacks targeting aid seekers near distribution points in various areas of Gaza.

Additional casualties were reported as some Gazans succumbed to injuries sustained in recent attacks, according to the Gaza health ministry.

