Hamas Rejects Trump’s Claims, Blames Netanyahu for Ceasefire Failure

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has stated that it has never obstructed efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, rejecting claims made by US President Donald Trump, who accused Hamas of refusing ceasefire proposals.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Hamas affirmed that it had shown full flexibility and goodwill during negotiations. The Movement added that the American administration, mediators, and the international community are well aware that Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they labeled a war criminal, is the only party hindering progress toward a deal.

Hamas further asserted that Netanyahu deliberately sabotaged the January 2025 agreement and disregarded the “Witkoff Proposal,” which Hamas had accepted. The statement condemned Netanyahu for committing a grave crime by bombing the location of the Hamas negotiation team in Doha while they were reviewing Trump’s latest proposal.

The Movement urged the US administration to take a just and constructive stance by pressuring the Israeli occupation government to end its genocidal war, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement of Palestinians, and to withdraw its political and military support for the ongoing assault.

