Five-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Dies of Malnutrition in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, five-year-old Palestinian child Alaa Ahmad al-Arja passed away at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. Her death was attributed to severe malnutrition and lack of medical care, amid the ongoing Israeli-imposed blockade on the region.

Medical sources confirmed that Alaa was unable to receive the essential nutritional and medical support she needed, leading to a rapid and fatal decline in her health. Her passing is yet another tragic example of the suffering endured by children in Gaza under the continuing siege.

In the past 48 hours, 13 children have died at Nasser Medical Complex, including 10 fetuses who died in their mothers’ wombs due to miscarriage, and 3 premature infants who perished in incubators.

The hospital continues to witness daily cases of miscarriage and premature infant deaths, driven by malnutrition and the lack of basic medical supplies, in what has become a catastrophic health crisis exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli aggression and blockade.

Gaza, home to over two million residents, has been experiencing a deepening humanitarian disaster since the launch of the Israeli war of genocide on October 7, 2023, with living conditions and healthcare services deteriorating sharply, especially in the northern parts of the Strip.

