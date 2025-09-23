Israeli Navy Kills Two Palestinian Fishermen off Khan Yunis Coast

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday morning, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) shot and killed two Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Khan Yunis City in southern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses stated that the Israeli navy directly opened fire on small fishing boats operating near the shores of Khan Yunis, leading to the deaths of the two fishermen.

Since October 7, 2023, with backing from the United States, the Israeli occupation army has been accused of committing genocide in Gaza, resulting in over 231,000 casualties, the majority of whom are children and women. Additionally, around 9,000 individuals have been reported missing amid the ongoing conflict.

