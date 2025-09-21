  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. America

Islamic Center of Greater Toledo set to host annual Intl. Festival

21 September 2025 - 07:25
News ID: 1728581
Islamic Center of Greater Toledo set to host annual Intl. Festival

The Islamic Center of Toledo in Ohio, one of the oldest Islamic centers in the United States, announced that it is ready to host an international event, continuing its long-standing annual observance.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The official website of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo (ICGT) announced that it will hold its 23rd Annual International Festival on September 20 and 21, taking place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. on the center’s grounds in Ohio.

“We are proud to continue this tradition that brings the community together in celebration of unity and multicultural understanding,” said the festival committee chair. “The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo remains committed to fostering friendship and dialogue through events like this.”

Cultural exhibits and interactive programs, authentic international cuisine, traditional performances, and an international marketplace featuring handmade goods are set to be part of the activities at this international festival.

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha