Islamic Center of Greater Toledo set to host annual Intl. Festival

AhlulBayt News Agency: The official website of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo (ICGT) announced that it will hold its 23rd Annual International Festival on September 20 and 21, taking place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. on the center’s grounds in Ohio.

“We are proud to continue this tradition that brings the community together in celebration of unity and multicultural understanding,” said the festival committee chair. “The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo remains committed to fostering friendship and dialogue through events like this.”

Cultural exhibits and interactive programs, authentic international cuisine, traditional performances, and an international marketplace featuring handmade goods are set to be part of the activities at this international festival.