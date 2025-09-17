Israeli army escalates attacks on civilians, massacres dozens in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued, last night and on Tuesday, to carry out intensive deadly strikes and target civilians in different areas of the Gaza Strip — mainly in Gaza City, where a large-scale military operation was announced today.

According to local media sources, Israeli forces also continued today to detonate and bomb more homes and tents and displace families across the Gaza Strip, further deepening the dire humanitarian crisis as the population grapples with worsening famine.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter in Gaza, Israeli attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip, including airstrikes that killed dozens of civilians in Gaza City.

At least 20 of those victims were killed in the afternoon after Israeli warplanes bombed a residential block in the Bani Amer area of Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood. Dozens also sustained injuries or reported missing.

The Israeli army also detonated several booby-trapped armored vehicles in different areas of Gaza City, mainly in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood.

According to local and media sources, Gaza City is under intense bombardment and casualties are reported continuously.

This military escalation comes in the wake of the Israeli government’s launch of a major operation against Gaza City, which involves massive aerial and artillery strikes on structures and civilians.

The Israeli army also launched attacks on other areas of the Gaza Strip last night and today, killing and wounding more civilians, including children and women.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were martyred or injured in Israeli attacks on aid seekers near distribution points in separate areas of Gaza.

Three people, including one child, were also proclaimed dead due to starvation and malnutrition, while other Gazans were pronounced dead after they succumbed to injuries they sustained in recent attacks, according to Gaza’s health ministry today.



