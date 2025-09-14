Gaza death toll reaches 64,803 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the last 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of at least 47 civilians and treated 205 individuals with various injuries resulting from Israeli attacks, according to a statement by Gaza’s Ministry of Health on Saturday morning.

Since the Israeli occupation army resumed its military campaign on March 18, 2025, a total of 12,253 people have been killed and 52,223 others injured.

These latest casualties have raised the overall death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza—ongoing since October 7, 2023—to 64,803, including 2,484 individuals seeking humanitarian aid.

The Ministry of Health also reported that the number of wounded has climbed to 164,264, with 18,117 of them being aid seekers.

Additionally, seven more deaths due to starvation and malnutrition were recorded in Gaza’s hospitals over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of famine-related fatalities to 420, including 145 children.

Efforts are still underway to locate and recover the bodies of martyrs who remain missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

/129