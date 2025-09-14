Gaza hospitals face blood shortage amid Israeli blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in Gaza issued a warning on Saturday about a critical shortage of blood units in hospitals across the Strip. The decline in blood donations is attributed to widespread malnutrition caused by Israel’s starvation policy. The ministry urgently appealed to relevant authorities to help replenish blood stocks.

In its statement, the ministry explained that hospital blood banks are facing a severe and dangerous shortage of blood units and components. It emphasized that the nature and severity of injuries arriving at hospitals demand a higher supply of blood to save lives.

The ministry noted that hospitals require more than 350 blood units daily. However, sources for replenishment—especially community donation campaigns—have drastically decreased due to famine and malnutrition.

It called on all responsible bodies to take immediate action to boost blood stocks and their components in Gaza’s hospitals.

Repeated warnings have been issued by the ministry about the life-threatening consequences of this shortage, especially as Israeli attacks intensify, leaving hundreds of wounded in urgent need of blood.

As famine spreads, many Palestinians are no longer able to donate blood due to malnutrition. Previously, they were the most reliable source of donations under the increasingly strict Israeli blockade.

Beyond the blood shortage, Gaza’s healthcare system is also suffering from a severe lack of medicines and medical supplies. This is due to Israel’s near-total closure of border crossings since March, which has blocked humanitarian and medical aid.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with support from the United States—has carried out a campaign in Gaza that has resulted in mass killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement of Palestinians. Despite international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice, the actions continue. As of Saturday, the toll includes 64,803 Palestinians killed, 164,264 injured, hundreds of thousands displaced, and famine claiming 420 lives, including 145 children.

/129