Nasser Medical Complex mourns driver martyred by Israeli forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis has announced the death of Amin Muslim, one of its transport drivers, who was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces while carrying out his duties within the hospital grounds. Several others with him were also injured.

In a statement released on Friday, the complex strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a blatant assault on medical staff and institutions. It held the Israeli forces fully accountable for the repeated and systematic targeting of healthcare workers.

The complex urged the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate and serious action to stop these violations and to ensure protection for medical teams operating in the field.

Backed by the United States, Israel has continued its campaign of genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, involving mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, while disregarding international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

This campaign has led to the deaths of 64,718 Palestinians and injuries to 163,859 others—most of them women and children—with hundreds of thousands more displaced.

